The request would be for the city council to enter into a joint venture with Scottsboro WSG and provide the $1.6 million in ARPA funds to cover the cost of materials to add a 16-inch line to run through Crawford Road up to Sequatchie Concrete. Should any costs exceed that number, Scottsboro WSG would cover any additional costs.
“As we’ve been studying, modeling our facilities, (we see) that with our current growth and future growth that we already have developing out there, we may have water weaknesses if we decide to bring an industrial recruit to Scottsboro Industrial Park,” Green said. “What we decided was to look into putting a 16-inch line up Crawford Road up to US-72 and replace a line on 72 that we laid in the 90’s because it’s plastic and has ruptured several times and emptied the tank several times and with the tank empty right there, Maple’s has a hard time starting up. We’re suggesting that we replace that line and we go all the way from Crawford to Sequatchie Concrete with a new 16-inch water way which should cover the growth that we have existing now and future growth out 72 and/or at the Scottsboro Industrial Park.”
The city council currently has a grant to have Crawford Road paved by June 2023 and Green stresses that due to delivery taking anywhere from six months to as long as a year, a decision should be made quickly as Green wants to have the line installed before the paving. If the decision was made, Green is confident that they would have the materials in time to beat the paving.
“You won’t know (the delivery time) until you put the purchase order out there and say ‘what’s the delivery time’. I would love to tell you that we can get it but a 16-inch pipe is not a normal pipe. I believe we can get it because we just did the crossing down here on Broad Street and with a 24-inch pipe and it took about five to six months to get it,” Green said. “I think we can get it and I think we can move forward and beat your paving but we’re going to have to move pretty rapidly.”
The project would also allow Scottsboro WSG the capability to put a pumping station in Hollywood for the Scottsboro Industrial Park to have a million to 1.5 million gallons of water availability.
In closing, Green assures the city council that this project would assist in leaks, development and industrial recruitment. Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy also added that given the ARPA funds were to be used for infrastructure and that this project would certainly meet those requirements.
The city council will vote on whether or not to approve this project next week.
