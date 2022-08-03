The request would be for the city council to enter into a joint venture with Scottsboro WSG and provide the $1.6 million in ARPA funds to cover the cost of materials to add a 16-inch line to run through Crawford Road up to Sequatchie Concrete. Should any costs exceed that number, Scottsboro WSG would cover any additional costs.

“As we’ve been studying, modeling our facilities, (we see) that with our current growth and future growth that we already have developing out there, we may have water weaknesses if we decide to bring an industrial recruit to Scottsboro Industrial Park,” Green said. “What we decided was to look into putting a 16-inch line up Crawford Road up to US-72 and replace a line on 72 that we laid in the 90’s because it’s plastic and has ruptured several times and emptied the tank several times and with the tank empty right there, Maple’s has a hard time starting up. We’re suggesting that we replace that line and we go all the way from Crawford to Sequatchie Concrete with a new 16-inch water way which should cover the growth that we have existing now and future growth out 72 and/or at the Scottsboro Industrial Park.”

