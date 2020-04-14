Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
• Tony Lee Hicks, 47 of Woodville, was charged with unlawful imprisonment second degree, obstructing police and five counts of assault.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence second degree and criminal mischief first degree.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Tina Michelle Gentry, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Dexter Williamson, 42 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence – strangulation and obstructing police.
• Mary Jo Geraldine Hutchins-Kelly, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, violation of open container laws, two counts of failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Anthony Ivory, 57 of Jasper, Tenn., was charged with three counts of selling/distributing dangerous drugs, violation of open container laws and convicted criminal carrying a weapon.
• Daural Eugene Kelley, 48 of Albertville, was charged with three counts of selling/distributing dangerous drugs, violation of open container laws, convicted criminal carrying a weapon, reckless driving and DUI.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Cody Dwayne Carter, 34 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Breanna Jean Wade, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, operating vehicle without insurance, exceeding reasonable road speed, failure to register vehicle and driving without license.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• At 9:49 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft fourth degree at the 100 Block of Sarah Betty Lane.
• At 10:19 a.m., a report of sexual abuse of a child under 12 at the 1700 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 12:02 p.m., a report of theft first degree at the 500 Block of East Willow Street.
• At 1:08 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:55 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 23000 Block of Highway 72.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
• At 6:32 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
• At 5:09 p.m., a report of harassment and criminal mischief third degree at the 700 Block of Dick Hayes Road.
• At 10:23 p.m., a report of receiving stolen property fourth degree and criminal trespassing third degree at the 100 Block of Sebring Drive.
• At 7:51 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and attempt to elude at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• At 1:22 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree at the 400 Block of East Laurel Street.
• At 2:17 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of East Willow Street.
• At 2:228 p.m., a report of attempting to elude and resisting arrest at the 100 Block of Sherwood Drive.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
• At 4:44 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing second degree at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
• Jill Patalas, 36 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree – shoplifting.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence second degree, criminal mischief first degree and violation of court order.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Bradley Hutchins, 34 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Mark Stuart McAnnally, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
• Robert Eugene Glass, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree and attempting to elude.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Riley Wayne Hastings, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
• Timothy Hicks, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing second degree.
• Erica Domingo Alonzo, 22 of Collinsville, was charged with domestic violence – harassment, giving false ID to law enforcement and failure to appear.
