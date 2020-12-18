Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
• Nicholas Taylor Tidwell, 24 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Jessie Robertson, 63 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Paul Bryant Ragland, 52 of Section, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Stephanie Eaves, 43 of Albany, Georgia, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Adam Keith Wooten, 39 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Crystal Dawn Wilson, 47 of Lacey Springs, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• Allison Small Tucker, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
• Eric Bradley Carroll, 51 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Candace Brown, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lisa Maze Sealey, 43 of Guntersville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Hughes IV, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
• Brandon David Wright, 29 of Union Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnny Dwight Whited Jr., 33 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Lea Benefield-Wright, 30 of Union Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
• Adam Keith Wooten, 39 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
• Danielle Sanders, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Candace Brewer, of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
• Mervyn Webb II, 42 of Hazel Green, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Julien Blevins, 19 of Valley Head, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Stacy Fellger, 33 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
• Jessie Brown, 24 of Section, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Brandon David Wright, 29 of Union Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnny Dwight Whited Jr., 33 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Lea Benefield-Wright, 30 of Union Grove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
• Justin McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was ordered to serve 72 hours in city jail.
