A Bridgeport man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck early Wednesday morning.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Michael D. Cooper, 65 of Bridgeport was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with the 2004 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Jacob W. McAllister, 19 of Scottsboro.
Troopers said, after the initial impact, Cooper’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
McAllister and Joshua E. Cooper, 42 of Bridgeport, a passenger in Cooper’s vehicle, were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The wreck occurred on County Road 33, near County Road 191, approximately three miles north of Skyline at approximately 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.