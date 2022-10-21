A Bridgeport man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Michael D. Cooper, 65 of Bridgeport was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with the 2004 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Jacob W. McAllister, 19 of Scottsboro.

