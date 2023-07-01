Three new principals were named for county schools at the June meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education. Other personnel changes were also announced.
Shannon McClain is the new principal at Stevenson Elementary School replacing Cody Brown who is the new principal at North Sand Mountain High School. She comes there from North Jackson High School where she has been serving as the assistant principal.
Jennifer Roberts was named as the new principal at Hollywood School following the retirement of long time principal Michael Wilborn. Roberts comes to Hollywood from Section High School where she was the assistant principal.
Heather Blizzard is the new principal at Bridgeport Middle School replacing Shawn Phillips. Blizzard had been servicing as a county-wide reading coach.
The other retirement approved at this meeting was for Chris Davis, Special Services Supervisor. His retirement is effective Aug. 1.
Resignations
- Jodi Myers, county-wide instructional aide, effective June 21
- Matthew Sanders, teacher and head football coach at Woodville High School, effective May 31
- Matthew Sanders, county-wide bus driver, effective May 31
- Emily Waldrop, effective June 30
Transfers
- Savannah Gilliam from elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School to elementary teacher at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- Andrea Colvin from teacher to librarian at North Jackson High School, effective August 1
- Haley Aultman from county-wide special education teacher to 50% special education and 50% teacher at Skyline High School, effective August 1
- Charles Manning to county-wide agricultural teacher at Skyline, effective August 1
Leaves
- Chasity Wheeler from Aug. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024
- Brittany Allen from Aug. 29 through Dec. 11
- Nancey Nevels from Aug. 1, 2023, through May 29, 2024
Employments
- Brian Harding as part-time physical education teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School, effective August 1
- Chuck Williams as secondary teacher at North Jackson High School, effective Aug. 1
- Davey Arnold as a four-hour custodian at Pisgah High School, effective Aug. 1
- Nikki Hicks as part-time teacher at North Jackson High School, effective Aug. 1
- Mark Patterson as secondary history teacher at Section High School, effective Aug.1
- Glenn Haynes as part-time science teacher at Section High School, effective Aug. 1
- Katelyn Bullock as part-time elementary teacher at Skyline High School, effective Aug. 1
- Ricky Parker as part-time teacher at Skyline High School, effective Aug. 1
- Laura Skipper as elementary teacher at Skyline High School, effective Aug. 1
- Karen McBee as elementary teacher at Woodville High School, effective Aug.1
- Joel Poole as part-time teacher at Woodville High School, effective Aug. 1
- Marc Walsh as teacher at Woodville High School, effective Aug. 1
Coaching assisgnments
- Blaine Smith as head varsity boys basketball coach at Pisgah High School
- Barry Shrader as an assistant football coach at North Jackson High School
Other business
- approved the bid for stadium upgrades at Pisgah High School and North Sand Mountain High School to P&C Construction for $2,145,678, includes replacement of one set of bleachers
- approved the bid from Gray Manufacturing for purchase of a wireless portable lift system for $51,848 with Livingston funds for EPCOT
- approved the bid from Hampden Engineering Corporation to purchase a commercial walk-in freezer trainer for $49,915 with Livingston funds for EPCOT
- increased coaching supplements for volleyball to $3,000, assistant volleyball to $1,200golf to $1,400; and assistant golf to $750
- approved the bid from Berry and Dunn for $54,875.75 for school supplies for students
- approved the bid from Wal-Mart for $243,392.95 for school supplies for students
Superintendent Jason Davidson said that Jackson County Schools were well represented at the National Beta Convention and the National SkillsUSA Convention. Three Jackson County students were named as national champions at the SkillsUSA Convention. These students will be invited to be recognized at a later board meeting.
All board members were present for this meeting. The next scheduled board meeting will be on July 13 beginning at 8 a.m.
