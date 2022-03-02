The Jackson County School District will have Steered Straight’s Michael DeLeon come to talk to six schools throughout Wednesday and Thursday to talk about the dangers of vaping.
Steered Straight is a non-profit organization that speaks at schools, juvenile detention centers, jails and recovery centers to spread the message to youth and young adults about the consequences of making unhealthy life choices. Their primary focus is the prevention of vaping, smoking, drugs, alcohol, suicide, bullying and more.
DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight, which he started in 2007. After spending 12 years in a state prison and half-way houses for gang-related homicide and eight years of drug addiction, DeLeon now speaks across the country about his journey, what it took to break the addiction and to avoid it in an attempt to stop kids from following a similar path.
“The only way to prevent addiction is to prevent it starting. I got to get to the kids, educate the kids. I educate the parents and staff too because it takes a village and so I want to get everyone I can, though what I really understand is that you have to educate kids. They believe me because I’m showing them where it lands from me and where it leads 91% of addicts and they listen,” DeLeon said.
On Wednesday, Steered Straight will speak at Skyline High School from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m., Woodville High School from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Section High School from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday, they will speak at Pisgah High School from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., North Sand Mountain High School from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and North Jackson High School from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
