Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25 of Monteagle, Tennessee for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in Jackson County.
Street was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court Nov. 17, 2021 for the attempted murder of police officers Luke Ballard and Ryan McCarver. Street was sentenced to life in prison.
On Dec. 26, 2020, Ballard of the Stevenson Police Department and McCarver of the Bridgeport Police Department were on patrol at approximately 2 a.m. when they observed a speeding vehicle and attempted to stop it.
During the chase, an occupant of the vehicle fired 20 shots at the officers. Police later recovered two guns from the car including a .40 caliber pistol that were found where Street had been sitting.
Alabama Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process.
“Mr. Street attempted to take the life of two law enforcement officers and was correctly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “He will have a long time in prison to think about his crimes.”
Street is currently serving his life sentence at Limestone Correctional Center.
