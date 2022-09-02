Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25 of Monteagle, Tennessee for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in Jackson County.

Street was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court Nov. 17, 2021 for the attempted murder of police officers Luke Ballard and Ryan McCarver. Street was sentenced to life in prison.

