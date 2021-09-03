On Wednesday, search crews located a missing swimmer at High Falls Park, near Geraldine.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, a person was reported missing while swimming at the park late Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad, High Falls Park staff, Geraldine Rescue Squad, DeKalb County EMA, Fort Payne Fire Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Fire Department, Hendrixville Fire Department and ALEA participated in the search.
On Tuesday, heavy rain from Hurricane Ida forced crews to postpone the search until the following day, said Welden.
“On Wednesday morning, crews continued the search after the heavy rain ceased,” said Welden. “At approximately 1 p.m., the subject was located alive on a rock in the river.”
The subject, a Georgia man, was transported by DeKalb Ambulance Services with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
“This subject is very, very fortunate to have made it out of this situation alive,” said Welden. “I’d like to thank our deputies and our search team for not giving up.”
