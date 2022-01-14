Correction: In the Jan. 8 edition of the Jackson County Sentinel, Alonzo Herbert Adkins was incorrectly charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Adkins’ charge should have been criminal endangerment of a child.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Report
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 32 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with violation of release order, failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Ethan Cole Dobbins, 30 of Bryant, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Brittany Rich, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
• Michael Bailey, 48 of Section, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• John Allen Leightner, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, trafficking synthetic cannabinoid, trafficking morphine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a short barreled shotgun and possession of an altered firearm.
• Monroe Eugene Sampson, 33 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, rendering a false alarm, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
• Steven Kyle Cornelison, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brenda Turner, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• John William Lee Goodale, 26 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ronald Anthony Johnson, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with sexual abuse first degree.
• Joshua Aaron Keel, 37 of Section, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• Alexandra Nicole Franks, 24 of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Victoria Danielle Belew, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
• Brandy Michelle Williams, 40 of Powell, was arrested on a judge’s order.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
• Victoria Danielle Belew, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
• Logan Matthew Miller, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
