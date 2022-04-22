On Friday morning, MMI Breast Center planted a pink crepe myrtle tree outside their center. The tree was planted to honor patients who died fighting breast cancer. Though it stands as a memorial to all their patients, the original idea was sparked from patient Charlene Larson, who died on Oct. 28.
“When Larson passed away, she is an Earth person, (Larson’s family) requested no flowers but they suggested a tree in her honor. We didn’t want to just do it in her honor because we have many patients but this was her wish,” MMI Breast Center owner Kay Page, MTMR said.
With today being Earth Day, it felt like the perfect time to fulfill the last wish of Larson.
Page hopes that the community can see this tree grow and also help to remind people to get scanned. MMI Breast Center is part of a program that helps patients with no insurance to ensure that everybody in Jackson County can get a mammogram.
“The thing to remember is early detection is what it’s all about. If we find it early enough, you don’t even have to have radiation and chemo and you’re cancer free,” Page said. “I just hope that everybody in our area and our community will watch this grow and bloom and it’ll help remind them to get a mammogram.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.