Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
• Charles Keith Carver, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Heather Elaine Keffer, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jason Allen Woodle, 41 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with hunting without a license.
• Daniel Potts, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Blake Price, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Cane Buttram, 26 of Section, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with burglary third degree, theft of property first degree, cruelty to animals and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Nicholas Dwain Bradford, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jonathan Lee Mefford, 32 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
• Carol McCrary Woods, 56 of Ashland, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of forgery third degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory Wayne Washington, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maria Dalia Reed, 57 of Dutton, was charged with reckless endangerment and harassment.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
• Christian Lee Ridgeway, 20 of Section, was charged with attempt to elude, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief first degree and disorderly conduct.
• Terry Shane Williams, 28 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Ray Bell, 59 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Darren Lavon Holt, 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
• Anthony Eugene Grider, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Arvel Wilson, 42 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Tyshone Jevon McCowen, 43 of Huntsville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Phillip Lamarr Puckett, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Ray Bicknell, 21 of Trenton, was charged with simple assault.
• Brianna Paytn Congo, 19 of Paint Rock, was charged with domestic violence.
