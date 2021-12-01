Tis the season to be jolly. Tis also the season to be wary, according to AARP Alabama and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While scams go on year round, they seem to ramp up during the holiday season, especially geared toward the elderly.
However, the elderly are not alone. Major Eric Woodall, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said anyone can be duped into a scam.
“We’ve had young, educated people hit with scams,” said Woodall.
According to an AARP study, scammers deploy a number of tactics to steal during the holidays, ranging from online shopping scams to scams involving the draining of gift cards to package and shipping scams.
“The holiday season is a time for togetherness, celebration and giving,” said AARP Alabama State Director Candi Williams. “Unfortunately, the gift-giving process, from purchasing the perfect gift to making sure it gets to the recipient, also brings multiple opportunities for scammers to enrich themselves.”
Key findings from the AARP survey include:
• 76 percent of Alabamians have been targeted by or experienced at least one form of fraud in the past.
• 76 percent of Alabamians will use their debit cards this holiday season (credit cards and digital wallets are safer online).
• 64 percent of Alabamians plan to purchase gift cards as a holiday gift and 58 percent rely on purchasing them off the rack (a known target for scammers).
• 54 percent intend to use peer-to-peer (P2) apps like Venmo, Zelle or Cash App to send money, and 54 percent of P2P users have sent money to someone they didn’t know well (not recommended).
• 39 percent of Alabamians reported receiving a request for a monetary donation to a charity that felt fake or fraudulent.
• 37 percent of Alabamians have received a fake notification about a shipping issue (which is separate from the equally important issue of packages still being stolen from porches).
In addition, the research showed that online shopping, which became the shopping method of choice for many American consumers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, remains extremely popular, underscoring the need to know how to do so safely.
Unfortunately, survey findings also show that many Alabamians don’t know how to do that, with most respondents failing related questions on a short quiz. For example, only 29 percent of adults in Alabama know that online retailers will not ask you for your login credentials to provide customer support, and only 38 percent know that using a credit card vs. a debit card online offers greater protections.
“Ultimately, the point here isn’t to take the joy out of this time of year or take the fun out of gift-giving, but to help consumers be aware so they can protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Williams. “This holiday season, serve your holiday cheer with a side of skepticism to help stay safe from increasingly sophisticated scammers.”
BBB has a naughty list with the top scams of Christmas that are most likely to catch consumers and donors off guard during this season.
Many of the scams are facilitated through emails and social media platforms, however the latter is where most people are vulnerable. Exercise caution when coming across social media ads about discounted items, event promotions, job opportunities and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers.
If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer, through third parties, by prepaid debit or gift cards, treat this as a red flag.
Be mindful of these scams this holiday season:
• Misleading Social Media Ads - As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see items for sale from a small business. Sometimes the business even claims to support a charity to try to get you to order, or they offer a free trial. BBB Scam Tracker receives reports of people paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or much different from the one advertised.
• Social Media Gift Exchanges - Each holiday season this scheme pops back up, and this year is no different. A newer version of this scam revolves around exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests purchasing $10 gifts online. Another twist asks you to submit your email into a list where participants get to pick a name and send money to strangers to "pay it forward." There is even a twist about "Secret Santa Dog" where you buy a $10 gift for your "secret dog."
In all of these versions, participants unwittingly share their personal information, along with those of their family members and friends, and are further tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. And-- it's an illegal pyramid scheme.
• Holiday Apps - Apple's App Store and Google Play list dozens of holiday-themed apps where children can video chat live with Santa, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, or relay their holiday wish lists. This holiday season, like last year when COVID-19 caused children to skip the traditional in-person visit with Santa, apps may play a more important role than ever. Review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Be wary of free apps, as they can sometimes contain more advertising than apps that require a nominal fee. Free apps can also contain malware.
• Alerts About Compromised Accounts - BBB has been receiving reports on Scam Tracker about a con claiming your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised. Victims receive an email, call, or text message which explains that there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts, and it further urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails, and texts.
• Free Gift Cards - Nothing brings good cheer like the word 'FREE'. Scammers have been known to take advantage of this weakness by sending bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. In some of these emails, scammers impersonate legitimate companies like Starbucks and promise gift cards to loyal customers that have been supporting their business throughout the pandemic. They may also use pop-up ads or send text messages with links saying you were randomly selected as the winner for a prize. If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as Spam or Junk. However, if you opened the email, do not click on any links.
• Fake Charities - Typically, 40 percent of all charitable donations are received during the last few weeks of the year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations had to cancel their usual fundraising events and awareness campaigns and are now inviting donors to support online. Donors are advised to lookout for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar organizations. Responsible organizations will welcome a gift tomorrow as much as they do today.
• Puppy Scams - Many families, especially those with children, may be considering to add a furry friend to their household this year. However, you could fall victim to a pet scam, which are on the rise this year. Request to see the pet in person before making a purchase.
Woodall said for people to be careful during the holiday season.
“Law enforcement is not going to contact you over the phone to pay money,” said Woodall. “Also be careful about email scams. Don’t open it and delete it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.