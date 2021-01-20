Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
• Molly Sanders Crabtree, 40 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
• Jeremy McKinney, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault, criminal mischief third degree and being a fugitive from justice.
• Sabrina Pleasant Esloon, 28 of Fyffe, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Jessie Waylon Givens, 34 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Selena Elaine Hodge, 21 of Crossville, was charged with harassment.
• Lacy Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with a drug court sanction.
• Thomas Terry, 49 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Kathy Mae Warren, 47 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
• Gretchen Owens Ayers, 55 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Matthew Brandon Cole, 21 of Dutton, was charged with hunting after dark, hunting without a license, hunting on a public road and hunting without a permit.
• Samuel Clay Dempsey, 19 of Dutton, was charged with hunting after dark, hunting without a license, hunting on a public road and hunting without a permit.
• Jerry Maness, 20 of Section, was charged with hunting after dark, hunting without a license, hunting on a public road and hunting without a permit.
• Audie Elzie Murphy, 60 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• James Wesley Phillips, 50 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to pay, failure to appear and criminal trespassing third degree.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
• Juanita Barker, 49 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Lynn Jackson Clemens, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Phillip Dodson, 45 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice.
• Justin M. Gamble, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Michael Guest, 33 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Lacy Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
• Wesley Thomas Hunt, 22 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gregory Robert Thoren, 40 of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
• At 10:42 a.m., a report of harassing communications in the 800 block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 10:58 a.m., a report of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:08 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 2600 block of Porter Road.
• At 8:16 p.m., a report of robbery first degree in the 4700 block of South Broad Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
• At 6:15 p.m., a report of violation of protection order in the 300 block of County Road 535.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
• At 1:37 p.m., a report of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of West Appletree Street.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
• At 12:43 a.m., a report of possession of marijuana first degree, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
• Joshua Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
• Jessie Brown, of Section, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
• Brandon Allen Dawson, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of protection order warrant.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
• James Harold Guy, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
