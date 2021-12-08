All of the Jackson County Schools are participating in a Healthy and Warm Drive with donations accepted through Dec. 14 at each school. This is part of the Connect Program.
Students are accepting donations of new tubes of toothpaste, new toothbrushes, and new socks of all sizes. These will be distributed in each community as part of Christmas Charities. A portion of the items will also be kept at each school for students who are in need.
The Connect Program is an advocacy program implemented in the Jackson County School System to promote character education and build positive relationships within the schools and communities. The Healthy and Warm Drive offers an opportunity for everyone to support their communities while teaching the spirit of giving.
Boxes for collections have been placed at each school. Anyone who would like to donate, may send or take the items to a school in their community. These items will not only help school aged children, but they will also help the adults in the communities. All sizes from infant to adults are needed.
Little things like this can make a big difference and with everyone working together this can make a huge impact to those in need in the communities.
