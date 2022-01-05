Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
• Kimberly Leann Wilson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Bryan Satterthwaite, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Rachel Michelle Keel, 39 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree.
• Andrew Maurice Counts, 34 of Florence, was charged with DUI.
• Anthony Lee Brown, 48 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Brandon Mark Phillips, 33 of Rosalie, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of failure to pay and DUI.
• James Wyatt Eakin, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of drug court order.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
• Audrey Kaye Cunningham, 59 of Franklin, Georgia, was arrested on five counts of bond removal.
• William Hunter Gilbert, 28 of Boaz, was charged with failure to pay.
• Brittany Thomas Mitchell Talkington, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and assault second degree.
• Kevin Lee Vess, 26 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
• Jeffery David Dillard, 56 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
• Elijah Cole Stiles, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
• Kristi Ann Weaver, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
• Angela Sanderson, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Johnathan Robbins, 28 of Rainsville, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
• Joshua Fennell, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Wilson Cothron Jr., 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
• Royce Kemp Jr., 55 of Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
• Chasity Ann Schultz, 37 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Brooke Lynch, of Grant, was arrested on a judge’s order.
