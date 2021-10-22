The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation Board is hosting its annual Holiday Gala on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., in the William M. Beck & Fine Arts Building (NACC gymnasium).
Dr. Gary A. Maddux will be honored as this year’s NACC Alumnus of the Year. The NACC Foundation invites all graduates, students and friends of the college to show their support by purchasing a seat to the Holiday Gala.
“After a year’s absence due to COVID closures, we are thrilled to have the NACC Foundation Gala on campus again,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Our decorators create a wonderland for all who attend and there always is a happy, festive atmosphere at the event. Not only all that but additionally the Gala is for the Foundation’s greatest cause- scholarships for students.”
“The Foundation Holiday Gala is always an exciting event filled with beautiful decorations, great food and music provided by our on NACC String Band and NACC Encore,” said Heather Rice, NACC development director. “We are especially happy to be hosting the Gala this year as we had to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols.”
Each year, the Foundation Board recognizes Northeast Alumni at the Holiday Gala. This year’s Alumnus of the Year is Maddux, a native of Jackson County who attended Skyline High School and Scottsboro High School. He is the principal director and founder of the University of Alabama in Huntsville Systems Management and Production Center.
Maddux manages a staff of more than 300 engineers, programmers, logisticians and network administrators that supports various Army customers. A large segment of his center is comprised of students working with the Army on a part time basis—known as the Students Working at the Army in Parallel or “SWAP” program.
The SWAP program provides on-site work experience for the undergraduate student or recent graduate, with the goal to prepare that person for a career in the federal government or within the defense industry.
Maddux also provides engineering support in the areas of additive manufacturing to support nurse training and is the founder of the MEDNET project. He is extremely active in STEM outreach projects, to include efforts throughout North Alabama and the Black Belt region of Alabama.
Maddux earned his Associates Degree from NACC in December 1975. He holds BS degrees in Accounting, Management and Management Information Systems from the University of North Alabama, and an MBA from UNA. He earned his PhD from UAH in 1999 within the Industrial and Systems Engineering and Engineering Management Department.
Patron tables are available to purchase for $600 each. Individual seats may be purchased for $75. All funds raised for the Holiday Gala support the mission of the college and benefit scholarships for students.
For more information about the Holiday Gala or to reserve your seat, contact Heather Rice at 256-638-4418, ext. 2301 or Rachael Graham at 256-638-4418, ext. 2391.
