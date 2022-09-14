Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
• Terry Kaleb Winslett, 21 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Johnny Lester Ferguson, 47 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 30 of Bryant, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Vicki Louise Buckles, 51 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Arlene Rogers Buckles, 72 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Jared Wade Allison, 25 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 46 of Albertville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay and escape third degree.
• Jesse Hutchens, 51 of Trenton, was arrested on nonpayment of child support.
• Justin Jones, 31 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Regina Michelle Kesler, 51 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Tony Byron Kesler, 52 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Eric William Ledford, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tara Lynn Page, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Horace Leo Shealy, 43 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault second degree.
• Scotty Justin Stokes, 35 of Tennessee, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Rita Owens Wilson, 55 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
• Victoria Nicole Kern, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Sarah Elizabeth Knott, 40 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and being a fugitive from justice.
• Wayne Edward Rydberg Jr., 38 of Henagar, was charged with harassment.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
• Anthony Brian Cuevas, 24 of Higdon, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Shane Medlock, 23 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Kimberly Joy Scott, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Ginger Walden, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan Eugene Womack, 45 of Grove Oak, was charged with three counts of possession of a forged instrument first degree.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
• Billy Edward Batey, 54 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Jesse Chastain, 34 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence second degree assault and domestic violence menacing.
• Larry Lee Glass, 54 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Hallie Breanna Haynie, 26 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Benjamin Ethan Mason, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Rona Melissa McCarter, 45 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Christina Marie McGill, 36 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Autumn McKinney, 22 of Collinsville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tabatha Marie Mitchell, 30 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jimmy Crawford Smith, 44 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Krista Marie Vinson, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dustin Shea Wade, 38 of Flat Rock, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
• Kelly Anna Burton, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cody Aaron Gibson, 22 of Fort Payne, was arrested on warrants.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
• Treyden Miles, 20 of Hollywood, was arrested on warrants of criminal mischief and criminal mischief second degree.
• Denese Pratt Younger, 63 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 48, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
• Yudith Veronica Richmond, 49 of Dalton, Georgia, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Robert William Thrasher, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
• David Tucker Maples, 25 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Francisco Sebastian Martin, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
