On Monday, the Scottsboro City Council held a work session and council meeting. Five items were on the agenda, with all five being discussed and ultimately approved.
First was a budget amendment for the Police Department. In May 2022, the Scottsboro Police Department looked to purchase two Chevrolet Tahoes, however Police Chief Latimer was suggested to instead order more than budgeted and get a third Tahoe. Latimer decided to purchase three of them and requested a $54,000 budget amendment to cover the cost of the third Tahoe as well as the equipment that would need to be purchased and installed for it. The $54,000 would come out of excess sales tax and would later be approved by the council.
Next, the city council discussed a resolution to apply for Airport improvement funding for the fiscal year of 2024. This would simply allow Mayor Jim McCamy to apply for this funding without city council approval. The motion would later be passed during the meeting.
The Scottsboro Police Department then requested a surplus of a seized vehicle. Latimer reported that they seized a 2005 Ford F150 and would like to surplus the vehicle. The motion was approved during the council meeting.
The Solid Waste Department then also requested a surplus from the city council. Solid Waste Director Stacy Ledwell informed the city council that they were looking to surplus a garbage truck and that the garbage truck was also part of the buyback program. The surplus would be approved during the council meeting.
Lastly, Ledwell requested a budget amendment for a dozer repair for the Solid Waste Department. Ledwell requested $38,911 for the repair. The council approved the requested amount, stating that the funds would come from excess sales tax.
The city council will hold a work session next Monday, September 18 at 5 p.m.
