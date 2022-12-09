Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
• Troy Michael Spitzer, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property and failure to pay.
• Brian Keith Graden, 48 of Section, was charged with criminal mischief second degree.
• Logan Patrick McGee, 21 of Valley Head, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
• John Codye Bethune, 32 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• MaKayla Brooke Letson, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sean Taylor Cochran, 41 of Fackler, was charged with parole violation.
• Jeremy David McKinney, 44 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Angela Raquel Chance, 49 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of failure to pay.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
• Steven Johnathan Kreps, 30 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree and burglary.
• Kailey Rachelle Green, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Christopher Coleman Rogers, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Blake Allen Nerche, 31 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Joey Blaine Dicus, 53 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Haley Caitlynn Coffelt, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Nicholas Paul Hunt, 33 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
