During the Thursday Scottsboro City Schools board meeting, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with Redstone Federal Credit Union to open a new branch inside of Scottsboro High School that will be student ran.

“I’m very appreciative of Redstone, I’m very appreciative of the school system thinking outside of the box here and being able to offer these kinds of real life situations and endeavors to our students,” Scottsboro High School principal Brad Dudley said. We’ll piggy back and put classes in with this, there will be somewhat of a finance class that will be offered with this. Our students will be the ones running it so it’s a great opportunity both educationally and professionally.”

