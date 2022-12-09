During the Thursday Scottsboro City Schools board meeting, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with Redstone Federal Credit Union to open a new branch inside of Scottsboro High School that will be student ran.
“I’m very appreciative of Redstone, I’m very appreciative of the school system thinking outside of the box here and being able to offer these kinds of real life situations and endeavors to our students,” Scottsboro High School principal Brad Dudley said. We’ll piggy back and put classes in with this, there will be somewhat of a finance class that will be offered with this. Our students will be the ones running it so it’s a great opportunity both educationally and professionally.”
During the summer, the branch will be constructed by Redstone, installed with the equipment needed to run a branch. Scottsboro High School is the eighth high school to have a Redstone branch opened, as part of a program that started five years ago.
“Very cool what we’re entering into with Redstone. I think it’s a win-win for both parties because it introduces our students into a somewhat an adulthood,” Dudley said. “They can open their own accounts, they can get a head start on their savings and checking accounts and for Redstone, obviously the business aspect of it is that it opens them to a whole new clientele of business. If they get them early then they’re going to stick with them for a few years… Our students will get black and gold debit cards, it’s a really cool deal.”
