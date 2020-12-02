An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project to construct intersection modifications on U.S. Highway 72 and Alabama Highway 79 west of Scottsboro is expected to begin this week, weather permitting.
The intersection will be converted to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection. An RCUT intersection restricts crossing and left turn movements from the minor street.
In lieu of crossing or turning left from Highway 79, motorists will make a right turn onto Highway 72, followed at a safe distance by a U-turn, significantly reducing exposure to conflicts with other vehicles.
Seth Burkett, a public information officer for ALDOT, said studies have shown RCUT intersections effective in reducing injury and fatal crashes compared to conventional intersections.
“Left turns from U.S. 72 to Highway 79 will still be permitted,” said Burkett.
Reed Contracting was awarded the $424,984 contract in October. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect single-lane closures in the area.
