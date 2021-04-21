In Monday’s city council meeting, city engineer Josh Little came to the city council to request additional funding for the two new storm shelters that have been built at Grace Baptist Church and Hollis Memorial Methodist Church.
The funding amount came out to about $3,100 to wire generators and pour concrete onto the sidewalk at Grace Baptist Church.
The generator wiring is expected to cost $1,200 per generator and the concrete will cost an additional $700.
The city council will vote on this funding next week, April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.