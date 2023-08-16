Teachers in the Jackson County and Scottsboro School Systems have an opportunity to apply for TVA’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Classroom Grant. Applications are open through September 15. Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects with preference given to applications that explore TVA’s primary area of focus including environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving.
Last year $1 million in grants were awarded to schools in the Tennessee Valley. This year’s total will reach $1.5 million.
Teachers and school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12, may apply for a grant. The school must be in the TVA service area and receive electricity from a local power distributor served by TVA.
“TVA is proud to support educators and students who pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “As we work to build the clean energy system of the future, our region’s future workforce must be prepared to deliver innovative solutions for the decades ahead.”
Grant funding is expected to be delivered before January, so teachers should get those applications in to be processed. Visit the STEM Innovation Network website to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.
TVA is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA’s unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies, TVA is a leader in our nation’s drive toward a clean energy future.
Any teacher who teaches any of the STEM subjects is encouraged to complete an application for the STEM funding. The program is sponsored by TVA in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc.
STEM studies stimulate young minds today and prepare of workforce for jobs of tomorrow. These lessons may be formative steps for tomorrow’s doctors, civil engineers, nuclear scientists, computer programmers, or robot designers. The potential is limitless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.