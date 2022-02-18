In the early 20th Century, 107 of the 600 (20 percent) households in Scottsboro were African-American.
Many of these families owned and worked their own farm, including Henry and David Campbell, John H. Matthews and Ben Sterns.
“Farming for a Better Future: African American Landownership in North Alabama,” by Jenna Pirtle Tran, of New South Associates, is a book located at the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Museum.
The project to research and document landownership in North Alabama grew from the U.S. Army Garrison at Redstone Arsenal and the FBI in compliance with the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). The NHPA requires federal agencies to consider their actions on historic sites.
The book combines photographs, cemetery records, historic maps, Census records and National Archives and Records to document the early African-American landowners in North Alabama.
This treasure is on display for the public to read and discover the connections to their own families.
Lisa Williams is on the collections committee at Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center
