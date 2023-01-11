Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
• Gregory Allen Jarrett, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of failure to pay.
• Daniel Blake Powell, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Eric Cannon Blansit, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Paul Daniel O’Leary, 42 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape.
• Kristi Lee Green, 35 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Ben Simpson Floyd, 49 of Hollywood, was arrested on three counts of violation of release order.
• Christopher Lee Jeffers, 43 of Bryant, Arkansas, was arrested on a fugitive warrant and charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Curtis Yual Carruth, 41 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
• Timothy Ritter, 50 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Amy Leigh Guess, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Nicholas Lee Raulston, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and three counts of bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
• Pauline Kay Peek, 55 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trevor Labron Bass, 26 of Pisgah, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• Richard Allen Biddle, 47 of Henagar, was charged with DUI.
• David Seth Adkins, 26 of Section, was charged with hunting without a license.
• Jonathan Marquis Taylor, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Jervon Ramond Kelly, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
• Terry Eugene Collier, 47 of Section, was charged with domestic violence.
