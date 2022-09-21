Bridgeport Elementary School has formed its first ever Junior Beta Club with 17 fourth graders inducted into the club during a special ceremony last week. Principal Ashley Lee is excited to have this club at her school.

Club members elected Tucker Seale to serve as their president and Jaxson Bryant as the vice president.  This election was conducted prior to the induction ceremony.

