Bridgeport Elementary School has formed its first ever Junior Beta Club with 17 fourth graders inducted into the club during a special ceremony last week. Principal Ashley Lee is excited to have this club at her school.
Club members elected Tucker Seale to serve as their president and Jaxson Bryant as the vice president. This election was conducted prior to the induction ceremony.
The 17 members selected had to have an overall 90% or above average, show leadership capabilities, and display the characteristics of what it means to be a good student. The mission of Beta Club is to promote ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
Beta is divided into Junior Beta Club for students in grades 4-8 with an elementary division for fourth and fifth graders and Senior Beta Club for high school students. All members adhere to the Beta Mission and learn to embrace and embody the pillars of the Club.
The pillars are achievement, character, leadership and service. Beta recognizes and honors high academic achievement, prepares young people for life and empowers them to be successful, develops tomorrow’s leaders, and promotes service demonstrating the motto of “Let Us Lead by Serving Others”.
In addition to Tucker Seale and Jaxson Bryant, the members are Olivia Blizard, Tucker Freeman, Emma Gibson, Cam Bell, Jaxson Koza, Kalayla McCarver, Zeke Bell, Jorga Coates, Tevin Davis, Arriyah Lansden, Jordan Meeks, Zaidyn Hale, Anthony Southeard, Wade Whisenant and John Kindred.
The students conducted their own inaugural induction ceremony using the pillars of Beta. Several students spoke on these pillars and built the Beta creed for all attendees to see.
“Bridgeport Elementary School is so excited for the opportunities that come with this club and cannot wait to start preparing for the state convention in February,” said Lee.
Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For over 80 years Beta has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. There are more than 445,000 active members and more than 9,600 clubs nationally and internationally.
