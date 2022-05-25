During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council, the council voted to replace the HVAC unit in the Scottsboro library.
When presented last week, the city council was given the option to either replace the unit or repair the evaporator coil. The unit is 24 years old and the council decided that it was time for a new one.
Though the decision was made to replace the HVAC, they will have to bid out the new unit.
