The current national average for gas prices is sitting at $4.495 according to AAA Gas Prices, a website that is updated daily by the Oil Price Information Service with gas price averages, from national, state, county and large cities.
Though the $4.495 still seems high, it’s a big improvement from a month ago, when gas prices ballooned to just under $5 per gallon. In Alabama, it’s not gotten that bad, with the average a month ago only being $4.59 and now sitting at $4.068.
Currently, Jackson County has the ninth cheapest gas in the state, with an average gas price of $3.978, with the cheapest gas coming from Cullman County, at $3.868.
On Veterans Drive, many can expect lines at the pumps at Lakeside Grocery and the BP station right down the road. Though they sit on opposite ends of the road, they both have the cheapest gas in the area. On Monday, Lakeside had gas at $3.69, almost 18 cents cheaper than the Cullman County average and the BP has gas at $3.73.
Lakeside Grocery owner Sukhdev Ghuman says that the gas prices aren’t from him, he just gets told by the company what to set it as and is just happy with the traffic coming through and the patience of the customers.
To try and help the customers that are helping his business, Ghuman has coolers set out by the gas pumps, filled with drinks and a simple message: “Please grab a drink, thanks for stopping by. Lakeside Grocery.”
“I’m a happy guy, (all the customers) are nice,” Ghuman said. “The free drinks can help with the heat. They come help me, I help them.”
