Recently, Gardner’s Plumbing donated $1,000 to the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County.
Currently, the park features five black stone monuments recognizing each of the five branches of the US military and displays of military equipment along the parks walking paths. The local VFW and American Legion posts are still accepting donations for brick pavers and the parks granite benches.
A US Army Cobra Helicopter was recently painted and restored and repainted for the park.
Other improvements, in store for the park prior to the final dedication will include the addition of a paved parking space to access the park. The ultimate vision for the park also includes connecting it to various walking paths in the City of Scottsboro.
The park, which is located in Scottsboro, will have a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
