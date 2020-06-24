The Jackson County Legislative Delegation is hosting a reception on Saturday June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at County Park Marina to honor those first responders that responded to the call to the marina fire on Jan. 27 at County Park Marina. In light of the tragic fire at Jackson County Park, the delegation said it is important that we as a community take time to reflect on the great loss that was felt and those that selflessly responded to the event.
Members of the legislative delegation said the community was humbled by the bravery and selflessness shown by our first responders. Our local agencies, The Scottsboro Fire Department, Scottsboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMA, Jackson County 911, Highlands EMS, The Scottsboro/Jackson Rescue Squad and our neighbors from Marshall County in the Guntersville Fire Department and Union Rescue took the call to action and heroically responded.
“We were humbled by the bravery shown and it is our honor to have an opportunity to show our appreciation for our first responders and their service and commitment to our community,” said the Jackson County Legislative Delegation.
