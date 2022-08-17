During the Monday Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mayor Jim McCamy spoke to the city council about potentially applying for an economic development grant.
The grant would be for $200,000 with a $40,000 match from the city and would be used for the Whataburger site to develop a road from the Highway to the back entrance to Whataburger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.