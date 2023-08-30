The Scottsboro city council held a council meeting on Monday, with eight items listed and ultimately approved on the agenda.
First, the city council approved $500 in tourism grant funds to go to the Art Society of Jackson County for their first annual Full Moon Art Festival, which will be held at the Scottsboro Silos on Oct. 28.
The city council then approved the Micah Way project to be listed as their Transportation Plan Pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act. Through this act, estimated revenue from the Rebuild Alabama Act would be expended towards a project or projects within the next fiscal year. The City made an estimated $102,000 to be put towards this project.
The city council then approved a trio of HVAC units, one for the Rec Com and two more for the Goose Pond Civic Center. For the Rec Com, the unit cost $28,524, which would come from excess sales tax. The other two, for the civic center, costing $31,150 and $35,637, also being paid for by excel sales tax.
Next, the city council approved the bid for the Frontage Road from Micah Way to Byron Road for $453,595.15, which will be paid from the excess fund balance from the previous year.
The city council then approved a budget amendment for a total of $43,245.40 for the Solid Waste Department to purchase garbage cans and containers. It was reported last week that the Solid Waste Department had maxed out their funds for the current budget but are out of garbage cans for the moment.
The city council then approved a budget amendment of $7,401.56, paid by excess sales tax, to cover the cost of replacing radio repeaters for the radio system.
City Clerk Whitney Phillips then announced seven vacancies on the Museum Commission, asking that any interested send a letter to the city clerk’s office by Sept. 8.
During reports from the council, councilman Mike Ashburn reported that he, councilwoman Nita Tolliver and Solid Waste Director Stacy Ledwell attended the recycle conference in Birmingham last week. While there, they received just shy of $350,000 in grant money, coming a few hundred dollars short in being the top grant recipients of 28 different agencies to apply for grants.
“I think (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) ADEM is seeing that we’re doing the right thing up here to give that kind of money to enhance what we’re already doing,” Ashburn said. “I want to thank Director Ledwell for his hard work on this.”
