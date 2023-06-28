The Scottsboro City Council approved grant funds to the Bass Tactix Youth Outdoor Fishing Tournament and the Riverbed Student Angler Fishing Tournament, with both tournaments receiving up to $1,500 each.
Both tournaments project to have about 150 boats, with the Bass Tactix tournament running on Sept. 29 and 30 and the Riverbend tournament running on Nov. 4.
