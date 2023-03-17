Beta

These two young men are making their teachers, schools, community, and parents serve as they take on responsibilities at the state level in Beta Club.  Ryder Linville, left, is the newly elected State Junior Beta President.  This year was his first time to even attend the State Beta Convention, and he chose to run for a state office.  Luke Terrell, right, is the newly elected State Beta President.  Although Luke has been in Beta since junior high, this was his first year to run for any office. These two Scottsboro students have a very busy year ahead of them.

 Sentinel Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

Two young men from Scottsboro City Schools are excited about serving at the state level with the Beta Club.  Ryder Linville and Luke Terrell will tell you that they were hesitant in the beginning, but they are glad they took the step to run for state office.

  Ryder Linville, a seventh grader at Scottsboro Junior High School, was elected as State Junior Beta President at the state convention.  Luke Terrell, a Scottsboro High School junior, was elected as State Beta President at the state convention.

