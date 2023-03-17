Two young men from Scottsboro City Schools are excited about serving at the state level with the Beta Club. Ryder Linville and Luke Terrell will tell you that they were hesitant in the beginning, but they are glad they took the step to run for state office.
Ryder Linville, a seventh grader at Scottsboro Junior High School, was elected as State Junior Beta President at the state convention. Luke Terrell, a Scottsboro High School junior, was elected as State Beta President at the state convention.
These two students definitely have their act together. They are able to speak about Beta Club and what it has meant and continues to mean to them. Both say they have made friends from across Alabama and continue to stay in touch through social media.
“I like to set myself apart as a leader,” says Ryder. “I like to be responsible.”
Ryder said that right before he went on stage for his speech, he talked to his campaign skit team for encouragement. He is considering running at the national level.
Luke has been in Beta Club since starting with Junior Beta in seventh grade. This was his first time to run for any office. He got a lot of encouragement to run from Beth Strickland, Beta sponsor at Scottsboro High School.
“I wasn’t going into it without giving it my all,” says Luke. “I rehearsed my speech many times.”
Luke is 100 percent certain that he is going to run for office at the national convention this summer.
Both Luke and Ryder said that their nervousness about the speech went away as soon as they were on stage and started speaking. “It was a great experience!” both exclaimed.
“It was fun getting to meet new people,” says Ryder. He said he might run again when he becomes eligible in high school.
Any Beta Club member thinking about putting themselves out there and running for a state office, should talk with Luke and Ryder. They will encourage them to get outside of their element and do it.
As state presidents, both Ryder and Luke expect to do some traveling. Luke will most likely be on the road the most. He has already been to Oklahoma which was his first experience with flying. After that he headed to the Gatlinburg Leadership Summit in Tennessee. Fellow Beta members Alyssa Smart, Tyson Sexton, Kyle Wright, and Bailey Hixson were also on that trip.
When asked about keeping up with his school work while doing so much traveling, Luke said, “I make it work. For now I am caught up.” He is confident that his teachers will work with him so he doesn’t fall behind.
Both Ryder and Luke admit their uncertainty in the beginning about running for office. It was Ryder’s first time attending the convention. However, they are quick to say that their sponsors, families, and great friends gave them lots of encouragement.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Strickland,” says Luke. “She sticks out her neck for us and is always so encouraging. I would also like to thank my campaign skit team and other Beta members for the respect I have received.”
“I also would like to thank Coach (Kyle) Lewis and Mrs. Lewis for their support,” said Ryder. “Also, my campaign skit team did an awesome job and gave me a lot of support and encouragement.” Kyle Lewis and Shaley Lewis are the Beta sponsors at Scottsboro Junior High School.
Both of these young men will be working on state projects and already have some ideas in mind.
“Beta has given me so many relationships,” states Luke. “I have friends all over.” Ryder agreed wholeheartedly with this statement.
Ryder is the son of John and Amber Linville. Luke is the son of Jon and Michelle Terrell. The Beta sponsors say that Ryder and Luke have represented their school, community, and families well, and they are proud of the example they set for their peers.
