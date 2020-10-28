The Scottsboro City Council approved $20,505,443 of the city's budget which allocated 90% of the city's total expected funding for the next fiscal year.
The budget process conducted over the last two months and led by City Council President Patrick Stewart saw each department head present their budgetary needs for 2021. Many of these included improvements for city employees and funding for road paving.
The budget includes a 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees which was approved by the City Council at a previous meeting — increasing the budget by roughly $271,000.
Capital spending was largely left out of the final budget and saved for any excess sales tax collected throughout the year.
On behalf of the Alabama Main Street Association, Katie Kirkland, the Main Street director for the Main Street Scottsboro, awarded Richi Reynolds, the director of the Scottsboro Main Street Board, with the Main Street Hero Award.
"Rich helps me out on a daily basis," said Kirkland adding that Reynolds has helped fast track a number of projects.
On behalf of Mayor Robin Shelton, Kirkland also presented Reynolds with the key to the city of Scottsboro and a mayoral coin — coins were also presented to all members of the Main Street Scottsboro Board.
The City Council approved an application to the ATRIP II grant by the City of Scottsboro.
If the grant application is accepted by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the city will be obligated to pay $164,168.01 as their portion of the project.
The ATRIP II grant is only available to local governments for work that needs to be completed on or adjacent to a state highway system — bridges and similar infrastructure projects are specifically excluded from the grant's scope.
The project was presented to the council by the city engineer, Josh Little, during the council's last meeting on Oct. 19. The project would have a total cost including the grant of over $2 million, with $1.4 coming from the ATRIP II program.
The City Council rescinded a previous budget amendment for $34,000 that was set to pay for an electrical build out at the City's landfill and recycling center.
The funds were rescinded to examine potential cost savings related to the project. To do this the project will be rebid hoping for a lower estimate.
The Council approved $7,000 for a topographical survey of the City's landfill.
The city council approved a change order to the Heritage Center project which was discussed at the last meeting. The change eliminates of a crawl space encapsulation and will save the city $581.
The council approved the surplus of four metal fan shaped backboard by the Recreation Department as they have been replaced.
An additional $13,173.95 was approved for the purchase of a vehicle for the recreation department to be paid out of the City's excess sales tax.
Greg Mashburn motioned to approve the amendment and Patrick Stewart seconded. During discussion Mike Ashburn stated that he would prefer that the vehicle be rebid as the council had original expected the vehicle to cost only $25,000.
Ashburn voted against the amendment. Mashburn, Bailey and Stewart voted in favor.
Alcohol licenses were approved for the Magnolia House, Scottsboro Pit Stop and the Dollar General on Highway 35. Each establishment met the proper requirements and representatives from the establishments
Stewart and Mashburn were presented a plaque by their fellow council members to recognize their years of service on the council.
Stewart served as the City Council member for Place 2 for eight years, six of which he served as the council president. Mashburn spent two years as the representative for Place 1.
“I’ve grown a lot in this job,” said Stewart during his closing remarks. “I couldn’t have done this job without Mr. [Steve] Kennamer.”
Both Stewart and Mashburn thanked their families for their support during their tenures on the city council.
“I have to thank all of you who are here tonight,” said Stewart. “All of you are engaged in the future of the city of Scottsboro.”
Stewart will be replaced on the council by Nita Tolliver who won a runoff election against him Oct. 6.
Masburn will be replaced on the Council by Ralph Dawe, who won the election for Place 1 on August 25.
Tolliver, Dawe and Jim McCamy who won the election for Mayor of Scottsboro against incumbent Mayor Robin Shelton, will be sworn into office on Nov. 2, the day prior to the General Election on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.