Next Saturday, Comfort Care hospice will be hosting their second Walk to Defeat ALS on the square from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. After a successful first year, they’re excited to have their second walk to continue to raise awareness for ALS in the hopes of one day finding a cure.
This year, along with the walk, they will have A Little Something Extra ice cream truck as well as Lena’s Rolling Kitchen food truck to provide food to any participants out that day.
Tammy Little Haynes, a Comfort Care employee who’s been a longtime advocate for ALS awareness, noticed last year’s walk opening many eyes to the effects of this disease and the reach that it has.
She talks about last year’s walk, where multiple people brought pictures of loved ones who passed away from ALS. She spoke about her father, who passed away with ALS in 2001 and brother, who passed away shortly after participating in last year’s walk. She talks about Branson Bearden, a high school student from North Sand Mountain with ALS, where her son, Jeremy, teaches.
“I think having it in Scottsboro helped open the eyes of who all locally suffers from the disease,” Haynes said.
This year, Haynes invites everyone to come and participate in this walk and aid in finding a cure, pointing to the recently-approved Relyvrio, a drug to help slow the rate of decline in ALS victims, which was largely funded from the Ice Bucket Challenge, a global trend in 2014.
“I’d encourage everyone to come out and participate to help raise awareness for ALS and thank comfort care for sponsoring this walk,” Haynes said.
People can contact Tammy Haynes for more information about the event at 256-609-5423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.