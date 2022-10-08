Next Saturday, Comfort Care hospice will be hosting their second Walk to Defeat ALS on the square from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. After a successful first year, they’re excited to have their second walk to continue to raise awareness for ALS in the hopes of one day finding a cure.

This year, along with the walk, they will have A Little Something Extra ice cream truck as well as Lena’s Rolling Kitchen food truck to provide food to any participants out that day.

