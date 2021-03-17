Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
• A report of a sexual offense on County Road 354 in Rosalie.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 387 in Dutton.
• A report of fleeing to elude on Highway 71 in Section.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
• A report of DUI on Highway 35 in Section.
• A report of forgery on College Road in Dutton.
• A report of vehicle theft on County Road 366 in Section.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 357 in Pisgah.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
• A report of violation of court order on Bluff Road in Section.
• A report of harassment on County Road 162 in Pisgah.
• A report of fleeing to elude on County Road 696 in Flat Rock.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 396 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of marijuana on Bluff Road in Section.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
• A report of a vehicle arson on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 19 in Section.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
• Brittany Ducharme, 29 of Paint Rock, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Christopher James Carlton, 31 of Section, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest.
• Tala Shiann Bearden, 21 of Grant, was charged with theft of property first degree.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
• Casey Alexander Hawkins, 20 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI.
• Amanda Wilson, 39 of Bryant, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Dusty Dewayne Smith, 34 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Isaiah Eric Mateo, 20 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Pamela J. Deneve, 56 of Tennessee, was charged with terrorist threat.
• Billy Joe Bong, 42 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 31 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
• Anthony Fontenot, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
• Manuel Estrada, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
• At 9:36 a.m., a report of theft first degree in the 800 block of Broad Street.
• At 7:01 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
• At 7:17 a.m., a report of identity theft in the 900 block of Broad Street.
• At 8:42 a.m., a report of theft first degree in the 100 block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 3:28 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and giving false name to law enforcement in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 3:45 p.m., a report of criminal littering in the 400 block of South Houston Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
• Kerry Don Wilson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Terry Westmoreland, 60 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tala Shiann Bearden, 21 of Grant, was charged with theft of property first degree.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
• Heather Nicole Sexton, 34 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and giving false name to law enforcement.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
• Scott Wayne Parson, 51 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Anthony Fontenot, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
• John Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
• Manuel Estrada, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
