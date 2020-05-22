Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 19
• A report of trespassing on County Road 68 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 63 in Woodville.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 108 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 347 in Stevenson.
• A report of burglary on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of public intoxication on County Road 15 in Woodville.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
• A report of animal cruelty on County Road 449 in Dutton.
• A report of possession of stolen property on County Road 681 in Flat Rock.
• A report of harassment on Highway 72 in Hollywood.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 98 in Bridgeport.
• A report of simple assault on County Road 236 in Paint Rock.
• A report of burglary on County Road 58 in Rosalie.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 30 in Woodville.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 388 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Till Davis Road in Langston.
• A report of theft on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 33 in Scottsboro.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 19
• John W. Dunagan, 57 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of release order.
• Dakota T. Mason, 26 of Woodville, was charged with four counts of failure to appear, possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Robert A. Loudermilk, 23 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Thadius Trevon Harris, 20 of Stevenson, was charged with robbery first degree.
• Roosevelt Lovell Anderson, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
• Ravon Talley, 40 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two capias warrants.
• Cynthia Smith, 43 of Ft. Payne, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Dustin Lee Turner, 30of Pisgah, was charged with probation revocation.
• Kevin Vess, 24 of Paint Rock, was charged with theft second degree.
• Amanda Nicole Waldrop, 31 of Bryant, was charged with probation revocation.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• Brittany Thomas Talkington, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and theft fourth degree.
• Jimmy Lynn Wilson, 59 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation revocation.
• Amanda Louise Lewis, 43 of Skyline, was charged with assault third degree.
• Shanna Victoria Jeffery, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
• Mason Kale Florence, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation sanction.
• Anthony Dustin Dolberry, 31 of Pulaski, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 19
• At 8 a.m., a report of theft first degree at the 2100 Block of County Park Road.
• At 8:06 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree and breaking and entering at the 400 Block of Thomas French Drive.
• At 12:40 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and giving false information at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:19 p.m., a report of theft third degree at the 4000 Block of South Broad Street.
• At 8:33 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument first degree at the 1400 Block of County Park Road.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
• At 12:18 a.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law at the 700 Block of Washington Circle.
• At 2:49 a.m., a report of minor in possession of alcohol at the 2200 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 5:05 p.m., a report of theft second degree on Knight Drive.
• At 6:42 p.m., a report of theft third degree on Roy Owens Boulevard.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• At 12:28 a.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia at the 100 Block of Wilson Street.
• At 10:09 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 100 Block of York Street.
• At 12:37 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and breaking and entering a vehicle on Bob Jones Road.
• At 3 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:45 p.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway at the 400 Block of Willow Street.
• At 11:17 p.m., a report of DUI, public intoxication and violation of open container law at the 200 Block of Bingham Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 19
• Jarrod Archie Peterson, 43 of Fyffe, was charged with theft fourth degree and giving false information.
• Jerry Thomas Morris, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
• Brandon Ray Adkins,27 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• Lindsay Raye Martin, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Dustin Dolberry, 31 of Pulaski, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Billy Douglas Williams, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
