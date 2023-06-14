The public has an opportunity to help out the Spay and Neuter of Jackson County group by participating in their fifth annual auction. Bidding on items starts on June 19 and runs through June 25. All proceeds from the auction will go to help with spay and neuter assistance, transportation, and education.
Items are being added daily at their web site which is www.Bidding Owl.com/SNJCA. Many items have a suggested start bid. SNJCA is a grassroots effort founded in 2017 by a group of concerned citizens. There is an abundance of cats and dogs in Jackson County. By spaying or neutering your pet, you can help control this population.
SNJCA has partnered with local veterinarians. They will also provide transport to North Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic in Huntsville and Southern Alliance Spay and Neuter in Fayetteville, TN. They encourage people to make the right choice and are grateful for the support of the veterinarians.
Since the group was founded, SNJCA has helped get over 3400 pets fixed. This auction helps their low-cost spay and neuter assistance program. Every sponsorship and donation, no matter how big or small, is appreciated.
In order to qualify for the assistance program, you must be a Jackson County resident with a yearly income of $40,000 or less and/or receive government assistance. There is a small co-pay of $40 for dogs and $30 for cats to help cover the cost of the surgery. This does not cover the cost of any additional vetting or charges due to complications. There is no charge for transport. You must submit and get your application approved before surgery is scheduled. Once you have an appointment for your pet, you are encouraged to keep that appointment. Failing to show up with your pet for the surgery without prior notice to cancel could make it harder for you to get assistance in the future.
Go and have a look at all the items up for auction. There are many pet items including dog collars, crates, pet tags, doggie steps as well as a bag and basket or two filled with pet items. There are also several opportunities for you just to sponsor the spay or neuter of a pet if you do not wish to bid on any of the items.
Among the many items already posted for auction are gift certificates from several groups including Toro’s, Holiday Cinema, Pizza Hut, and Life’s Mirror Images, passes to Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Ruby Falls and Rock City, a year’s subscription to The Jackson County Sentinel, Trash Panda tickets, and a sunset cruise on the Chattanooga Riverboat. There are also bird feeders, a month’s pass to Anytime Fitness, a dozen of Nellie’s Sweet Treats, and a John Warr print.
You will have a chance to bid on a two night camp lot rental at Jackson County Park, a Pizza Party and Movie Night, a painting by The Cat’s Pyjamas, and a one year membership to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Go take a look early and pick out some items that you might like to have, then go back next week and bid. Remember that the bids are to help the SNJCA, so be generous when you can. Every bid and item sold will help the assistance program.
If you would prefer to just mail in a donation, the address is SNJCA, P.O. Box 972, Scottsboro, AL 35768. You may call 256-299-9726 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.