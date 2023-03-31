Scottsboro police have received multiple reports from citizens saying they have received calls from someone claiming to be from the police department, requesting money.
Sgt. Ryan Putnam said it is a scam.
“The Scottsboro police Department will never call you and request money from you,” said Putnam.
If you received a call from someone claiming to be with Scottsboro Police Department and they request money, immediately hang up and call 256-574-3333 and report it.
