COVID-19 cases in Jackson County have officially crossed 2,000 — 15 people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County. New cases and hospitalizations have trended upward since Oct. 8.
According to ADPH, Alabama has 174,528 cases and 2,805 Alabamians have died from the Coronavirus — 14,734 of those cases were added in the last 14 days.
The state's top public health official This as Alabama hospitals are preparing for the worst as the COVID-19 pandemic and Flu season begin to overlap.
While hospitalizations are not yet back to their all-time high their headed that way.
The test positivity rating for the county — the number of total tests per each positive result — is one of the highest in the State with 23.99% of COVID-19 tests returning positive.
The state of Alabama has one of the five highest test positivity rates in the U.S. with 16.6% of tests returning a positive result. Guidance from the CDC and World Health Organization has stated that an ideal test positivity rate has less than 5% of tests returning a positive result.
ADPH believes that out of the 174,528 total cases reported in Alabama 74,238 have recovered leaving over 100,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Alabama.
During a press conference in Montgomery, the State's top health official Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. Karen Landers an employee at ADPH, discussed the possibility of a vaccine before the end of the year and the State’s plan for distribution.
Harris expressed that he was optimistic that a vaccine would rollout to the public by the end of the year; however, he reemphasized a point that was made earlier in the month as the State's Safer at Home order was extended that it was likely to be limited.
According to Harris the vaccines currently in trial have varied storage requirements and the state is attempting to plan for as many of these scenarios as possible.
A vaccine that recently completed preclinical trial and is currently being developed at UAB, has shown to be effective in preclinical trials and does not require such refrigeration techniques and is reportedly stable at room temperature.
Most vaccines, according to Harris, will require multiple injections over a period of time to reach their full effectiveness.
The director of ADPH also mentioned that the state is working to ensure that when a vaccine is approved that the vaccine is available to anyone in the state regardless of their access to health insurance or their ability to pay for the vaccine.
Later Harris emphasized that even once a vaccine reaches Alabama that it will continue to be important to social distance and wear a mask, as the vaccines rollout will be limited and potentially take time.
Alabama submitted its vaccination distribution, storage and prioritization plan to the CDC on Friday.
The plan stated that workers in the healthcare industry and anyone considered to be in a high-risk group for COVID-19 would receive the vaccine first then would focus on those working in critical industry jobs stating that
"We want to try to keep society rolling," said Harris.
Harris indicated that federal health experts familiar with vaccine production have told him a vaccine would be available by the end of the year in limited quantities, and a large rollout was not likely until sometime in 2021.
