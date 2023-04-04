A Student Job Fair is scheduled for April 27 at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT), and area businesses and industry representatives are invited to come and show students the opportunities they can offer. Junior and seniors will be there looking for some job options.
If your business or industry has received an invitation, be sure to let them know you will be there. If you have not received an invitation and would be interested in offering opportunities to these students, please let either Debbie Wooten or Whitney Clark know. They would love to have a lot of people there talking to the students.
