This Saturday, the Scottsboro High School Band will host it’s annual Where the Mountains Meet the Lakes Marching Festival. The marching festival will be held at Pat Trammel Stadium.
The bands will be divided up into five classes varying by band sizes, Class A (20 members), AA (40), AAA (70), AAAA (95) and the open class (95+).
Shorter University will also be performing an exhibition prior to the awards. The first performance is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. and bands will play in 20-minute increments, with the exception of an hour-long dinner break at 4:10. Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m.
Awards for bands will include an overall grand champion, best in class trophies for drum major, soloist, majorettes, color guard, danceline, percussion and band. They will also have a “most entertaining” award.
The marching festival is open to the public, with tickets being available for $8 for adults and $5 for students. Parking will be behind Collins Intermediate School and will cost $5. A program will be included with tickets and concessions will be available.
