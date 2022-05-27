Paul Kennamer, a retired educator who spent his career in Jackson County, secured the Republican nomination and likely District 2 commission seat Tuesday night defeating former county commissioner Melinda Gilbert and T.J. Perry.
Kennamer received 51.69 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff, garnering 4,082 votes, Gilbert came in second with 2,040 votes and Perry finished with 1,775 votes.
With no Democratic opposition in November, Tuesday’s win secures the seat for Kennamer. In only District 2 voting, Kennamer garnered 757 votes to 394 for Gilbert and 326 for Perry.
“It’s been a humbling experience,” said Kennamer. “I am very thankful and blessed.”
Kennamer spent Wednesday and Thursday picking up political signs, adding he believes he could sleep for three days. He will now wait until November to take office. Yet, he said he knows his job starts now.
“I’ve got a lot of studying to do,” Kennamer said. “It’s time to go to work. I want to help move the county in the right direction and help folks.
Kennamer said he appreciates all those who not only voted for him but got out Tuesday to vote. He also thanked his family and supporters throughout the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.