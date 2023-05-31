The Jackson County School System was the seventh highest ranking county out of Alabama’s 67 counties in 2022 for qualifying graduates as College or Career Ready (CCR). Overall 93% of graduating seniors were college or career ready.
Alabama considers students to be college or career ready if they graduate having attained one or more of established accomplishments. One of those is a benchmark score on the ACT college entrance exam, and Jackson County had 36% of the graduates qualify this way.
Jackson County had one percent of the students with a qualifying score of three or higher on an advanced placement exam. There were 35% of the seniors earning college credit while in high school. Three percent qualified by attaining career and technical education completer status, and one percent had been accepted into a branch of the military prior to graduation.
Earning a career technical industry credential listed on the compendium of valuable credentials of the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways is another way to be college or career ready. This was met by 51% of the graduates.
Other qualifying accomplishments include a qualifying score of four or higher on an International Baccalaureate exam, earning silver or gold status on the ACT WorkKeys exam, or completing an in-school youth apprenticeship program.
There were nine Alabama schools that graduated 100% of their students as college or career ready.
A breakdown of the six Jackson County high schools shows Pisgah High School with 97% of their graduates as college or career ready. Skyline High School had 96%. North Jackson High School had 95%. North Sand Mountain High School had 95%. Woodville High School had 94%, and Section High School had 84%. This was based on the Class of 2022.
Jackson County Superintendent Jason Davidson says, “The goal is to continue to move forward together to make our students college or career ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.