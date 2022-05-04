Collins Intermediate School’s drama club will present “The Little Mermaid” May 7-10.
Shows will begin at 7 p.m. May 7, May 9 and May 10. The May 8 show will start at 3 p.m.
The performance will be held at Collins Intermediate School Auditorium. All tickets are $10 and are available at the school’s front office during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.
“We are extremely excited for the community to travel “under the sea” with us,” said Matt Brewer, of the Collins Drama Club. “The cast and crew have worked really hard on this show, and we can’t wait for the community to see what this amazing group of students have to offer.”
Brewer said it’s the drama club’s fifth production.
“We want to thank the wonderful community of Scottsboro as well as all of the local businesses and educational agencies that have supported us all these years,” said Brewer. “We would not be here without you all. Thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.