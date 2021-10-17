Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
• Dalton Lloyd Lowe, 24 of Bryant, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and harassment.
• Donna Faye Edgar Partin, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
• Robert Wade Adams, 55 of Dutton, was charged with harassment.
• April LeAnn Blankenship, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jamie Lee Haney, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Corey Dale Holt, 29 of Hollywood, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Adam Gwenn Nix, 38 of Hixon, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Neica Brashae Southeard, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
• Steven Minert, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication and giving false information to law enforcement.
• Ronny Joe Foote, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Devonte Benford, 26 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Kelsi Elizabeth Carter, 24 of Section, was arrested on a court order.
• Jonathan Clippinger, 57 of Stevenson, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Zachery Gothard, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Hector Guevara, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with felon in possession of firearm and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Isaac Paul Jett, 24 of New Hope, was returned to county jail for court.
• Ricky Knight, 29 of Tennessee, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Bria Parnell, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment of a child.
• Willa Jean Soard, 25 of Dawson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Marcus Stewart, 33 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Summerford, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Christopher George Vinson, 42 of Woodville, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Hank Aaron Ward, 43 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
• David Joseph Wells, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Randy Grady Bishop, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interfering with a domestic violence call.
• Jimmy Earl Noe, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a vicious animal warrant.
• Bobby Glen Haswell Jr., 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
• Daniel Blake Posey, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
• Charles Richard Rhodes, 53 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Devyn Ryan Willmon, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachery Gothard, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
• Bobby Buckman, 35 of Grant, was charged with DUI.
• Hector Guevara, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with felon in possession of firearm and possession of marijuana second degree.
