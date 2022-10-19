The Board of Directors for Scottsboro Public Library has named a new director. Jared Dovers takes over in that position this week.
Dovers is a 2002 Scottsboro High School graduate. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
“We are excited to announce Jared’s appointment,” said Brenda Ivey, Board of Directors chair. “We are excited about starting a new chapter in the life of our library and its mission to serve our community.”
“Speaking on behalf of the board, our goals and Jared’s goals for the library meshed so well. Increasing the visibility of the library, meeting the needs of the community, additional programming for all ages, and events of interest to the community were high on our agenda for a new director. We have confidence that the goals set will be accomplished, and we will see our patrons return to a better library that will continue to meet the growing needs of the community,” Ivey concluded.
“I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to work in my hometown and with this community,” said Dovers. “This library was important to my life growing up as it was to so many others. I look forward to helping make sure the library continues to serve the people of Scottsboro for years to come.”
“I am excited to grow our library and to work with Jared on new ways to serve our people,” said Pat Chandler, library assistant and bookkeeper. “The people are why we do what we do.”
“The library should be the heart of its community,” said Martha Avans, library assistant. “We have work to do to reach out to our teens and other groups to bring them back into the library. I am looking forward to our library being a more lively place in the coming months and years.”
Dovers has spent the last 12 years in corporate communications and as a PR (Public Relations) professional. Most recently he served as the vice president of operations for Pioneer Utility Resources which is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Dovers and his wife Nicole have four children. They are Rainy, Eli, Joah and Harper. He serves as the senior warden at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and is a member of the board of directors for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
The Scottsboro Public Library was established in 1929. Today the library provides access to essential resources and programming for the city of Scottsboro and Jackson County.
The library serves as a center for current, reliable, and appropriate information as a resource for the continuing life-long education of all members of the community. It will continue to strive to provide the services that are relevant to the changing needs of the community.
Hours for the library are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
