A Scottsboro police officer took his own life after allegedly shooting his estranged wife Monday evening, March 14, according to special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Agents say Stephen Miller, 46 of Scottsboro, shot his estranged wife at a residence on Berry Road in Scottsboro. Miller was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the residence.
Capt. Erik Dohring of the Scottsboro Police Department confirmed officers responded to a report of shots being fired at the residence. He said agents from the SBI also responded and are handling the investigation.
The agents said they are conducting a death and first degree assault investigation.
Miller joined the Scottsboro Police Department in October 2006 and had recently been promoted to sergeant. Agents say he was on leave from the police department at the time of Monday’s incident.
Miller’s wife, Amanda Miller, remains in the hospital, according to reports.
SBI agents say the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, they said the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
