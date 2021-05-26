There are occasions when children have to spend time at the Department of Human Resources (DHR) office.
One of the social workers there is working to make their visits a little less frightening by giving them things to do while they wait.
Macy Thomas works with child welfare at DHR. She says that children often have to wait in her office. Their time there might be short, but there are times when these children are there for hours.
Thomas is trying to create an activity corner in her office for these children. She serves children from infants through teenagers.
She has been gathering up some items for the children to use to help pass their time while the adults take care of business. A local group helped her with this project when they collected items at their monthly meeting.
Thomas attended the May meeting of the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization for women educators. These women educators brought in a variety of items for Thomas to take to her office.
In addition to creating her activity corner, Thomas said she will give some of the items to the Foster Kid Care Closet. This helps provide items for long term care of children in foster care.
Thomas wants to provide the children she sees with more options to entertain themselves during their wait. Everyone knows it is hard to keep children quiet unless they have something to do. She is collecting toys, puzzles, coloring books and crayons, books, and gently used blocks. She welcomes these items for children of all ages as long as they are in good condition.
If you are interested in helping Thomas with her endeavor, you may take your donations to the DHR building. They are currently housed in the building that was Brownwood Elementary School at 304 Bingham Street in Scottsboro.
